ZITO, ANNA (VINACCO),
90, passed away October 13, 2019.
She was the wife of the late Alfred Zito; mother of June A. Zito and her companion Peter Marsh; sister of Evelyn Brousseau, Beatrice Tatreault, Doris Simas and the late Hope Sherman, Connie Ehrl, Mary Stravato, and Peter, Arthur, William and Joseph Vinacco.
Anna was a yard monitor at the Centerdale School for 10 years before retiring and she also enjoyed gardening.
Visitation and funeral services will be held Wednesday, 10-11 a.m. with a service at 11 a.m. in the PONTARELLLI-MARINO Home, 971 Branch Avenue, Providence. Burial will follow in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 or .
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 15, 2019