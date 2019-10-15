Home

Pontarelli-Marino Funeral Home
971 Branch Ave
Providence, RI 02904
(401) 331-7390
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Pontarelli-Marino Funeral Home
971 Branch Ave
Providence, RI 02904
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Pontarelli-Marino Funeral Home
971 Branch Ave
Providence, RI 02904
View Map
Anna (Vinacco) Zito

Anna (Vinacco) Zito Obituary
ZITO, ANNA (VINACCO),
90, passed away October 13, 2019.
She was the wife of the late Alfred Zito; mother of June A. Zito and her companion Peter Marsh; sister of Evelyn Brousseau, Beatrice Tatreault, Doris Simas and the late Hope Sherman, Connie Ehrl, Mary Stravato, and Peter, Arthur, William and Joseph Vinacco.
Anna was a yard monitor at the Centerdale School for 10 years before retiring and she also enjoyed gardening.
Visitation and funeral services will be held Wednesday, 10-11 a.m. with a service at 11 a.m. in the PONTARELLLI-MARINO Home, 971 Branch Avenue, Providence. Burial will follow in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 or .
pontarellimarinofunerals.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 15, 2019
