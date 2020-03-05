|
|
BESSETTE, ANNE B.
of Riverside, passed away on March 3, 2020 at the HopeHealth Hulitar Hospice Center in Providence.
Anne was born in Providence and moved to Riverside as a child. Her parents were George and Arline (Doyle) LaBrie.
She is survived by her husband Gerald (Chief, BFD) and her three children, Karen and husband Adrian Turnbull of Spring Hill, GA, Kristine and husband Robert Garofalo of Portland, CT. and her son Tom of Riverside. She is also survived by one brother, Robert LaBrie of Cummaquid, MA.
Anne was a registered X-Ray Technician graduating from the first class held at Rhode Island Hospital. While Anne raised her children, she was a Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) for the RI Family Court. Anne then completed her professional career as the Administrative Assistant to the Director of The Children's Place in Rumford, RI.
Her burial will be private. Calling hours and flowers are respectfully omitted. Arrangements are by the W. Raymond Watson Funeral Home, Riverside.
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 5, 2020