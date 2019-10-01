The Providence Journal Obituaries
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 942-1220
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
Funeral
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
10:30 AM
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
Cranston, RI
Anne (Acciardo) Corrente Obituary
CORRENTE, ANNE (ACCIARDO)
95, of Johnston, RI passed away peacefully surrounded by her children and grandchildren on Sunday, September 29, 2019.
Anne was preceded in death by her loving husband, Armando Corrente. She is survived by her sisters, Virginia (Acciardo) Salsalzillo and Rose (Acciardo) Grasso and brother, Raymond Acciardo. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Thomas, Carl, Louis, Pasco, Vincent, Albert, Angelo, Ralph, Ernest and Raymond Acciardo. Anne leaves her daughters, Cathi (Corrente) Marinello and her husband, Larry Marinello of San Diego, CA and Bette-Anne Corrente and Geoffrey Tapper of Cranston, RI. She was the proud grandmother of Joseph Messina, Michael Messina, Jason and Jill Veracco, Melissa Messina Lanagan and Sam Ware. Anne was the great grandmother of Ava and Christopher Lanagan, Michael and Angelo Messina and Mia and Ila Veracco. She also leaves many nieces and nephews.
Anne was a dedicated wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother and great grandmother. She loved her family deeply and enjoyed spending time with them. She was an amazing cook and baker and developed many recipes and family traditions that will live on for many generations. Anne was also a gifted dressmaker and designer for many years. She used her creativity and talents to bring happiness to those around her.
Her funeral will be held on Wednesday at 10:30 am from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory 1278 Park Ave., Cranston followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 am in St. Mary's Church, Cranston. Burial will take place in St. Ann's Cemetery, Cranston. VISITING HOURS: Tuesday 4-7 pm and Wednesday morning 9:30 am to 10:30 am.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in memory of: Anne Corrente to Cherry Hill Manor , 2 Cherry Hill Rd., Johnston , RI 02919.
The family would like to extend their gratitude to all of the staff at Cherry Hill Manor and Beacon Hospice for their attentiveness and loving care.
Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 1, 2019
