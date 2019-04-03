|
|
GRZEBIEN, ANNE D. "NANCY"
91, of Tockwotton on the Waterfront passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family and caregivers on Sunday. She was the wife of the late George S. Grzebien.
Born in Dublin, Ireland she was a daughter of the late William and Kathleen (Keenan) Doyle. Nancy lived in Barrington for many years moving to East Providence several years ago.
She worked for the former Tilden Thurbers as a salesperson for many years till retiring. Prior to that she had worked for Allendale Insurance.
She leaves a brother: Sean Doyle of County Monaghan, Ire., Renee Walsh of County Longford, Ire. And Gertrute Kirwan of Nothingham, UK. She was sister of the late Liam Doyle and Monica Wells. She also leaves many nieces and nephews.
The funeral will be held Friday at 8;45 from the Monahan Drabble Sherman Funeral Home 230 Waterman St., Providence with a Mass of Christian Burial in the Carmelite Monastery, Barrington at 10am. Burial will be in Swan Point Cemetery. Calling hours Thursday 4-6pm. Donations in her memory may be made to The Nancy Grzebien Staff Education Fund at Tockwotton on the Waterfront, 500 Waterfront Dr. East Providence, R.I. 02914 or to the Carmelite Monastery, 25 Watson Ave., Barrington, R.I. 02806. Condolences may be left at monahandrabblesherman.com
Published in The Providence Journal from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2019