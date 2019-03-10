Home

Wilbur-Romano Funeral Home
615 Main Street
Warren, RI 02885
(401) 245-6818
Anne Fortin
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Wilbur-Romano Funeral Home
615 Main Street
Warren, RI 02885
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Wilbur-Romano Funeral Home
615 Main Street
Warren, RI 02885
Anne E. (Northup) Fortin Obituary
FORTIN, ANNE E. (NORTHUP)
82, of Warren, passed away Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at Miriam Hospital, Providence. She was the wife of the late Albert J. Fortin.
Born in Providence, a daughter of the late Reynolds and Eileen (Horton) Northup, she had been a longtime resident of Warren.
A talented cook, Anne loved spending time with her family and having family dinners. She enjoyed playing cards and doing crossword puzzles.
She is survived by two sons, Albert Fortin and his wife Margaret of Tiverton and Wayne Fortin and his girlfriend Stacey Wilmarth of Riverside; one daughter, Deborah Fortin-Miranda of Warren; one brother, George Northup and his wife Linda of Tennessee; one sister Sandra Ault of Illinois; thirteen grandchildren; nine great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
She was the mother of the late Bruce and Raymond Fortin and longtime companion of the late Sonny Fitta.
Her funeral service will be held Monday, March 11, 2019 at 11:00 am in the Wilbur-Romano Funeral Home, 615 Mains St., Warren. Visiting hours, from 9:00 to 11:00 am prior to the service. Burial in Warren South Burial Ground.
For tributes/condolences, www.wilbur-romano.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 10, 2019
