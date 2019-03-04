|
Phillips, Anne Eva
Anne Eva Phillips (née Lavallee), of Providence, RI died at home, surrounded by her family on February 21, 2019. She was 82 years old. Anne is survived by her five children, David Phillips of Sandy, UT, Michael Phillips and wife Karen Sherman of North Smithfield, RI, Kristen Petersen and husband John of Seattle, WA, John Phillips and wife Toni of Norwalk, CT and James Phillips of Providence, RI; her ten grandchildren; Abigail, Robert, Dylan, Calvin, Beatrice, Emma, Isabel, Charles, Prudence and Mazie. She is preceded in death by her dear husband, Charles A. Phillips.
Anne was born on March 20, 1937 in Plainfield, CT to Rudolphe and Antoinette Lavallee. Anne grew up in Plainfield surrounded by loving aunts and uncles and many cousins. After graduating from high school Anne worked in retail at G. Fox & Co in Hartford, CT. She met and married Charlie in Connecticut and the pair moved to Massachusetts, Rhode Island and then back to Connecticut where they raised their growing family.
She was a hard-working individual who loved the performing arts and was passionate about exploring and receiving a well-rounded education. Anne held degrees in History and Computer Studies. She worked as a system analyst in the early days of tech and enjoyed the travel and challenges of a professional career for many years.
Anne was an active and dedicated member of book clubs and organizations supporting the arts. She enjoyed volunteering in support of her varied interests. She and Charlie loved to travel and especially loved the west. They split their time between Minden, NV and Charleston, RI for many years where they enjoyed the ocean, wide-open spaces, mountains, gardening, hiking, downhill and cross-country skiing. She was a political junkie, inspirational gardener, avid reader, loved movies, cooking, dancing and spending time with family and friends. She will be remembered as a loving wife, champion of all her kids and grandkids, fun-loving and a great friend always eager to share the wonders she discovered in her travels.
The family is planning a celebration of her life in late spring in Rhode Island when the flowers are blooming. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the ACLU or WGBH in Boston.
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 4, 2019