RUZZO, ANNE H.
66, of Cumberland, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, August 18, 2019. Born in Woonsocket, she was the daughter of the late Francis and Gladys (Taylor) Gagnon. Anne was a medical officer manager for many years.
She is survived by her sister, Mary McKenna and her husband William; two nieces, Kate McKenna-Krueger and her husband Andrew, and Meghan McKenna and her partner Jen Smith; and her cherished great-nephew, Charlie Krueger. She also leaves behind her extended Hayes family and many close friends.
Relatives and friends are invited to visiting hours on Thursday, August 22, from 4:30-6:30pm with a service at 6:30pm in the O'Neill Funeral Home, 3102 Mendon Road, Cumberland. The burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005. www.oneillfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 20, 2019