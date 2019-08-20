Home

O'NEILL FUNERAL HOME - CUMBERLAND
3102 Mendon Rd.
Cumberland, RI 02864
(401) 658-1155
Anne Ruzzo
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
4:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Service
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
6:30 PM
Anne H. Ruzzo Obituary
RUZZO, ANNE H.
66, of Cumberland, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, August 18, 2019. Born in Woonsocket, she was the daughter of the late Francis and Gladys (Taylor) Gagnon. Anne was a medical officer manager for many years.
She is survived by her sister, Mary McKenna and her husband William; two nieces, Kate McKenna-Krueger and her husband Andrew, and Meghan McKenna and her partner Jen Smith; and her cherished great-nephew, Charlie Krueger. She also leaves behind her extended Hayes family and many close friends.
Relatives and friends are invited to visiting hours on Thursday, August 22, from 4:30-6:30pm with a service at 6:30pm in the O'Neill Funeral Home, 3102 Mendon Road, Cumberland. The burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005. www.oneillfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 20, 2019
