Following a long and wonderful life, Anne J. Imperatore, 96, died peacefully on January 12, 2020. Known for her quiet strength, profound humility and exceptionally sweet nature, Anne truly enriched the lives of those who were blessed to know her. Each and every day, she exemplified unconditional dedication and love for her family and friends; she added memorable quality to the lives of those around her. Anne will be missed and forever remembered…for a life well spent. Beloved wife of over 70 years to the late Edward Imperatore, Anne was the daughter of the late Angelina & John Boschetti, and sister to the late Louis Boschetti, Felicia Perrotta and Elizabeth Aspden. Proud mother of four daughters, Anne is survived by Ann-Elizabeth, Melody Acciardo (Mickey), Angel Hilliard (David), and Felicia. She was also grandmother of Michael Acciardo (Ali), Mia Lovejoy (Matthew), Timothy and Andrew Hilliard, and great grandmother of Victoria Acciardo. Anne's funeral will be held on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Avenue, Cranston at 10 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Mark's Church, Garden City, Cranston at 11 a.m. VISITING HOURS will be on Tuesday MORNING 9-10 a.m. Burial will be held in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to either of Mrs. Imperatore's favorite charities and would be most appreciated: , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or online to . or Scalabrini Villa, Garden Fund, 860 North Quidnessett Road, North Kingstown, RI 02852. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 13, 2020