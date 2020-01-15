The Providence Journal Obituaries
|
W.R. Watson Funeral Home
350 Willett Ave
Riverside, RI 02915
(401) 433-4400
Calling hours
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
W.R. Watson Funeral Home
350 Willett Ave
Riverside, RI 02915
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
8:45 AM
W.R. Watson Funeral Home
350 Willett Ave
Riverside, RI 02915
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
10:00 AM
Holy Angels Church
Maple Avenue
Barrington, RI
View Map
Resources
Anne L. Ferguson Obituary
FERGUSON, ANNE L.
76, of, Foote Street, Barrington, died peacefully on January 13, 2019 at home surrounded by her loving family.
Her Funeral will be held on Friday January 17, 2019 from the W. RAYMOND WATSON FUNERAL HOME, 350 Willett Avenue, Riverside at 8:45 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial in Holy Angels Church, Maple Avenue, Barrington at 10 a.m. Burial will be held in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Calling hours are Thursday 5-8 p.m. For full obituary and online condolences please visit wrwatsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 15, 2020
