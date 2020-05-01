|
SCRIVANI, ANNE L. (ROMANO)
93, formerly of Leonia, NJ passed peacefully into eternal rest on April 29, 2020. Predeceased by her beloved husband of 57 yrs Arthur J. Scrivani. She is survived by her five children Arthur J. Jr. (Ena), Anne Louise Sterry (Bob), Maryjo Joseph (Michael), Elizabeth Stringer (John) and Katha Larity , 15 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren all who were her pride and joy.
In lieu of flowers donations in her name may be made to the . A private Funeral Mass will be held at St. Thomas More Church on Monday, May 4, 2020, at 10 am, which you may join via livestream at, stthomasmoreri.org. For complete obituary, averystortifuneralhome.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 1, 2020