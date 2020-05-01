Home

POWERED BY

Services
Avery-Storti Funeral Home - Wakefield
88 Columbia Street
Wakefield, RI 02879
(401) 783-7271
Funeral Mass
Monday, May 4, 2020
10:00 AM
Live Streamed at stthomasmoreri.org
Resources
More Obituaries for Anne Scrivani
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anne L. (Romano) Scrivani


1927 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anne L. (Romano) Scrivani Obituary
SCRIVANI, ANNE L. (ROMANO)
93, formerly of Leonia, NJ passed peacefully into eternal rest on April 29, 2020. Predeceased by her beloved husband of 57 yrs Arthur J. Scrivani. She is survived by her five children Arthur J. Jr. (Ena), Anne Louise Sterry (Bob), Maryjo Joseph (Michael), Elizabeth Stringer (John) and Katha Larity , 15 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren all who were her pride and joy.
In lieu of flowers donations in her name may be made to the . A private Funeral Mass will be held at St. Thomas More Church on Monday, May 4, 2020, at 10 am, which you may join via livestream at, stthomasmoreri.org. For complete obituary, averystortifuneralhome.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Avery-Storti Funeral Home - Wakefield
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -