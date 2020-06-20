BUONAIUTO, ANNE M., (SKURKA)
85, passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Delfino J. Buonaiuto, Jr. Survived by three children, Andrew J. Buonaiuto and his wife Holly, Kristine M. Nelson and Sandra G. Buonaiuto. Funeral services were private. Complete obituary please visit: www.PrataGallogly.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 20, 2020.