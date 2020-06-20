Anne M. (Skurka) Buonaiuto
BUONAIUTO, ANNE M., (SKURKA)
85, passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Delfino J. Buonaiuto, Jr. Survived by three children, Andrew J. Buonaiuto and his wife Holly, Kristine M. Nelson and Sandra G. Buonaiuto. Funeral services were private. Complete obituary please visit: www.PrataGallogly.com

Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Prata-Gallogly Funeral Home
78 Providence Street
West Warwick, RI 02893
(401) 821-6760
