Memorial service
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Thomas Episcopal Church
1 Smith Avenue
Greenville, RI
Anne M. Gallonio

Anne M. Gallonio Obituary
Gallonio, Anne M.,
63, of Orleans, MA, died Friday in the Hulitar Center in Providence of Bile Duct Cancer.
Born in Providence, a daughter of the late John and Anne (Terrano) Gallonio. She was the granddaughter of the late Lena Terrano and Giovanni and Theresa Gallonio.
Anne was a graduate of Rhode Island College and Boston College School of Social Work. She was a LICSW at Cape Cod Hospital for over 30 years.
She is survived by her brothers, John A. Gallonio III and his husband Alfred Parrillo of Mapleville and Anthony Gallonio and his wife Barbara of Cranston. She also leaves her nephews John V. Gallonio of West Warwick and Andrew Gallonio of Cranston and friends Susan Gilchrist of Orleans, MA, Mary Ann Sposini of South Dennis, MA and Sandra Sawyer of Brewster, MA. She also leaves many cousins including Margaret and Larry DeJohn of West Hartford, CT and Janis Radoccia of Warwick, RI.
A Memorial Service will be held Thursday at 11am in St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 1 Smith Avenue, Greenville, RI. Burial will be in Highland Park, Johnston. Visitation respectfully omitted. In lieu of flowers, donations in Anne's memory may be made to the Center for the Rehabilitation of Wildlife, PO Box 150, Sanibel, FL 33957. For condolences please visit andersonwinfield.net
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 6, 2019
