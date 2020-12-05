Giardina, Anne M.

Anne M. Giardina passed away peacefully on November 30, 2020 in Florida, where she had been making her home in St. Petersburg for the last three years. The beloved mother of J. Peter Giardina and daughter of Peter and Rose Merenda (all deceased residents of Warwick), Anne had been a familiar figure in Pawtuxet Village for over thirty years, known mostly as the owner of Bayside Realty. A 1965 graduate of Pilgrim High School in Warwick and 1969 graduate of Emanuel College in Boston, where she majored in art, Anne was an artist manque who after teaching art in various school systems for a number of years, then transferred her wonderful sense of taste to her work as a realtor. At one point she was even written up in the Providence Journal for having revitalized the historic neighborhood of Pawtuxet Village. Anne loved to travel and in her later adult life, with son Peter and/or sister Rosemary, enjoyed great trips to London, Paris, Florence, Assissi and Rome. She also appreciated her cruise down the Nile and road trip through the south of France.

Anne is survived by sisters Rosemary Merenda (of Verbania, Italy) and Pamela Ardizzone (of Warwick, RI and Palermo, Italy), nieces Lauren, Kathryn and Pamela Ardizzone, and grandnieces Rosie, Alicia and Emily.

A memorial service for Anne will be held in Warwick at a later date, post Covid, in 2021.



