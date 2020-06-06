Anne Marie Demers
1933 - 2020
Demers, Anne Marie
Anne M. (Dyer) Demers, 87, passed away peacefully on June 1, 2020, at Mt. St. Rita Health Center in Cumberland. She was the beloved wife of the late Paul Demers.
Born in Providence, Anne was the daughter of the late Robert B. and Nora (McKinnon) Dyer.
Anne had been employed as an Administrative Assistant for the Tri-County Community Action Agency in Smithfield, for 20 years before retiring.
Anne is survived by her children, John J. Leahy and his wife Shelley. Steven D. Leahy and his wife Pamela, Joanne Lange, Susan B. Leahy, and her grandchildren, Ariane M. Lange, Jessica A. Lange, Adam Lange and John J. Leahy, III. She was the sister of the late Robert Dyer, and Rita Coyle.
Services were private.
Donations may be made in Anne's memory to the: ARC of Blackstone Valley, 500 Prospect Street, Pawtucket, RI 02860.
To leave online condolences, please visit. www.boyleandsonfuneralhome.com

Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Russell J. Boyle & Son Funeral Home
331 Smith Street
Providence, RI 02908
(401) 272-3100
