HEON, ANNE MARIE (CERULLO)
75, of Providence , passed away on April 11, 2020 at Roger William Hospital, Providence. She was the beloved wife of the late Frederick M. Heon, Sr. Born in Providence , she was the daughter of the late Alexander and Rita (Paglio) Cerullo.
Growing up Anne Marie's family belonged to the Assumption Parish on Potters Ave. Providence. She had been in the Girls Scouts.
Anne Marie was a graduate of Mount Pleasant High School Class of 1963. Her activities were swimming , bowling and Junior Red Cross. Her ambition was to be an office worker.
She lived for many years after being married and raising a family in the Oakland Beach section of Warwick. She was a parishioner at St. Rita's Church before re-settling in Johnston/Providence. She loved playing BINGO. Anne Marie worked at the Sheppard's Department Store in Downtown Providence , as a lunch aid for the City of Warwick School Department and was a member of the PTA, she also worked as a AVON Representative, and at AMS Micro-film Associates of Warwick and Dunkin Donuts.
She is survived by her loving sons Frederick M. Heon, Jr and William "Billy" Heon both of Providence her dear brother Alexander Cerullo, Jr. of Burrillville. Anne Marie was also the cherished grandmother of Elena and Matthew Heon.
Her funeral and burial will be private.
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 26, 2020