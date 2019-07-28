|
WEAVER, ANNE MARIE
age 74, of Fall River and formerly of Swansea, passed away unexpectedly Friday, July 19, 2019. She was the loving wife of Carl Owen Weaver, with whom she shared 54 wonderful years of marriage.
Born in Marlborough, MA, she was the daughter of the late Stanley and Lorraine (Belmore) LeBreton.
A graduate of Arademie Sainte-Anne in Marlborough, class of 1963, she later graduated from Shepherd-Gill School of Practical Nursing in Boston, class of 1964. Anne was an exceptional friend, wife, mother and nurse throughout her 74 years, caring for countless friends and family, young and old. Her calling to care for people filled her with love, hope and compassion. This world will truly miss her.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by three children, Mark A. Weaver and his wife Christen of Tiverton, RI, Kimberly A. Centeio and her husband Gregory of Fairhaven, MA and Matthew O. Weaver and his wife Lauren of Beverly, MA; four grandchildren, Gregory Centeio III, Andrew Weaver, Owen Centeio and Grady Weaver and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. She was the sister of the late Rita M. Lavery.
She was also eagerly anticipating the arrival of her first granddaughter.
Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 10:00 AM in St. Mary of the Bay Parish, 645 Main Street, Warren, RI. Visiting hours are respectfully omitted. Memorial contributions in Anne's name may be made to Rhode Island Community Food Bank, 200 Niantic Avenue, Providence, RI 02907.
Published in The Providence Journal on July 28, 2019