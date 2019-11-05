|
IACIOFANO, ANNE R. (MORETTI)
96, of Cranston passed away peacefully on November 1, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of the late Pasco A. "Pat" Iaciofano for sixty-three years.
Born in Cranston, she was a daughter of the late James and Filomena (Grossi) Moretti.
After graduating Cranston High School, Anne completed two years of secretarial school, and worked in the business office of F. W. Woolworth's before starting her family. She later worked as a Reading Aide for the Cranston School Department.
She was an avid reader, and started each day doing a crossword puzzle.
A cook from a young age, Anne was known for her gourmet desserts, especially her pies, and was never happier than when she was hosting a houseful of family and friends. She was a member of St. Mary's Church, the Knightsville Seniors, the Italian Cultural Society, and a founding member of the "Sewing Group" social group.
She is survived by her loving children, Rosemary Rucker and her late husband Richard, Catherine Joseph and her husband Chuck, Carol Aucoin and her husband Donald, and Edward Iaciofano and his wife Susan. Anne was the cherished grandmother of Patrick Rucker, Kyle and Daniel Joseph, Matthew and Christine Aucoin, Cory, Ryan and Christopher Iaciofano. She is pre-deceased by nine siblings.
Her funeral will be held Friday, November 8, 2019 beginning at 9am in the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Avenue, Cranston followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10am in St. Mary's Church, Cranston. Burial will follow in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. VISITING HOURS Thursday 4-7pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary's Church Memorial Fund, 1525 Cranston St., Cranston, RI 02920. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 5, 2019