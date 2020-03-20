|
SKOG, ANNE (RIVERS)
94, passed away peacefully Thursday March 19, 2020 at Kent Hospital. Born in Worcester, MA she was a daughter of the late George and Anne (Whittey) Rivers. She was the wife of the late Albert Skog.
Anne is survived by her daughter Victoria DiPietro and husband Richard, with whom she lived, daughter Alana Gould, daughter Suzanne Easton and daughter-in-law Mary Skog, six grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. She was the mother of the late Richard Skog, Sr. and grandmother of the late Richard Skog, Jr. She was the sister of the late Paul and James Rivers. Anne is also survived by her large extended family who proudly called her Nana and Great-Nana. She was an avid Red Sox Fan, bowled in leagues for years and was a longstanding member of the Gaspee Committee.
In accordance with current health safety protocol, her funeral and burial will be private. Please share memories and condolences at WoodlawnGattone.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 20, 2020