Sister Anne T. Corrigan

Sister Anne T. Corrigan Obituary
CORRIGAN, SISTER ANNE T.
Passed away on Friday, May 4, 2019 at the Scalabrini Villa in North Kingstown. She was born in Fleetwood, England and came to the U.S. in 1958.
As a Sister of the Cross and Passion, Anne ministered at the retreat house in Peace Dale, RI, and Our Lady of Calvary in Farmington, CT. Beginning in 1979 she became chaplain at Calvary Hospital in Bronx, NY, and in 1993 she began as chaplain at St. Mary's in Waterbury, CT. She was a member of the National Association of Catholic Chaplains. She lived out her Passionist Charism bringing compassion and hope to the suffering of today's world.
She was the sister of Mary Edwards, Frank Corrigan, James Corrigan all of England, and the late Bridie Shortall. She also leaves nieces Marie Piscopo of New York and Carmel Ibrahim of Texas and a nephew Kevin Shortall.
VISITING HOURS will be in St. Bernard's Church, North Kingstown on Wednesday morning from 9:30 – 11:00 a.m. followed by her Mass of Christian Burial in the Church at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow in St. Francis Cemetery, Wakefield.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Retirement Fund of the Sisters of the Cross and Passion, 1 Wright Lane, North Kingstown, RI 02852.
Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 6, 2019
