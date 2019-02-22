|
LEECH, ANNETTE
Annette Leech, 94, of Pawtucket, passed away peacefully Saturday,
February 16, 2019. She was the wife of the late Wilfred Leech. Born in New Bedford, MA, she was the daughter of the late Leon Douteuil and Roseanna (Mattais) Gauvin. Annette was a longtime volunteer at the VA Medical Center, Providence. She is survived by her children, Susan Thomson, Paul Leech, and Carlton Leech and his wife, Pamela, and five grandchildren, and two great grandchildren. She was the sister of the late Henry Tellier, Doris Branco, and Ida Wiegel. The funeral and burial were private. Arrangements by the Costigan-O'Neill Funeral Home. www.oneillfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 22, 2019