SMITH, ANNETTE MARGUERITE (TRUDEAU)

passed away peacefully on June 4, 2020 at St. Antoine Residence, No. Smithfield at the age of 100.

Born in Holoyoke, MA, she was the daughter of the late Ernest and Blanche (Dupre) Trudeau; beloved wife of over forty years to the late Walter E. Smith Sr.; loving mother of Theresa (Smith) Dorry; Walter E. Smith Jr. (Salvacion Smith), Nancy (Smith) Coletta (Frank Coletta) and the late Peggy Anne (Smith) Loiselle and Suzanne Smith Allison; mother in law of Leo Loiselle and Thomas Kolodziejczak; grandmother of William Dorry IV (Cassandra), Mark Smith, Daniel Loiselle (Heather), Erik Smith (Renee), Monique Nunes (Jeremy), John Coletta, and the late Michael Dorry; "GG" to 8 beautiful great grandchildren; sister of Sr. Therese Trudeau of Valleyfield, PQ Canada and the late Albert Trudeau. She was also a dear friend to the late Thomas J. Casey.

Annette lived on Pleasant Valley Parkway for 60 years. She was a parishioner at St. Pius Church for over 60 years. She worked as an Office Clerk at Buckley & Scott Oil for thirty years.

Annette volunteered at In-Sight in Warwick, a vision rehabilitation center, for twenty years and was named Volunteer of the Year in 2006. She also volunteered her time at St. Edwards Food Bank in Providence and North Providence Mancini Center.

A Memorial Mass will be held Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 10:00AM in St. Pius Church, 240 Eaton Street, Providence.

The family would like to express their deep appreciation to the wonderful staff at St. Antoine Residence, for their great care and kindness throughout the last 4 years.



