Derrig, Annie M. ( Gebski)
91 of Swansea, MA, died Sunday, January 5, 2020 at Clifton Rehabilitation Nursing Center in Somerset, MA.
She was the wife of the late William F. Derrig.
She was born in Warren, RI, a daughter of the late Frank L. and Anna (Galanska) Gebski.
Mrs. Derrig was a resident of Swansea for more than 65 years. She was a parishioner at the former St. Michael's Church in Ocean Grove (now St. Francis of Assisi) for many years.
Annie was a homemaker. She loved to cook and work in her garden, and enjoyed camping at Horseneck Beach.
She is survived by her children: Patricia A. Fernandes of Fort Worth, TX; Martin P. Derrig and his wife Ellen of Stewartsville, NJ; Anne M. Derrig, of Vernon, CT; Donna M. Papineau and her husband Lou of Warwick, RI. She was also the mother of the late Paul W. Derrig.
She was the grandmother of Jennifer Stephenson, Lauren Engel, Adam Papineau and Jesse Papineau.
She was also the great grandmother of Madison, Avery, and Colton Engel, and Hayden Stephenson.
Annie is survived by her brother, Lester Gebski of North Attleboro, MA, and was the sister of the late Peter Gebski, Frances Gebski, Mae Martin, and Stella Pryzibilla.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, January 9, 2020 at 10:00 am at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 530 Gardners Neck Rd., Swansea, MA. Burial will follow at St. Patrick's Cemetery, 2233 Robeson St., Fall River, MA.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend.
Calling hours and flowers are respectfully omitted.
Arrangements by SMITH FUNERAL and MEMORIAL SERVICES, Warren, RI.
www.wjsmithfh.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 7, 2020