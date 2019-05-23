The Providence Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 942-1220
Visitation
Friday, May 24, 2019
8:00 AM - 9:30 AM
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
View Map
Funeral
Friday, May 24, 2019
9:00 AM
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, May 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
237 Garden Hills Drive
Cranston, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Annmarie Lacki
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Annmarie (Renzi) Lacki

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Annmarie (Renzi) Lacki Obituary
LACKI, ANNMARIE (RENZI)
69, of Cranston, passed away on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Miriam Hospital, Providence. She was the beloved wife of Charles W. Lacki.
Funeral from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Ave., Cranston on Friday at 9:00 am followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am in Immaculate Conception Church, 237 Garden Hills Drive, Cranston. Burial will follow in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. VISITING HOURS will be held on FRIDAY MORNING from 8:00 – 9:30 am. NardolilloFH.com for complete obituary and online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
Download Now