LACKI, ANNMARIE (RENZI)
69, of Cranston, passed away on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Miriam Hospital, Providence. She was the beloved wife of Charles W. Lacki.
Funeral from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Ave., Cranston on Friday at 9:00 am followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am in Immaculate Conception Church, 237 Garden Hills Drive, Cranston. Burial will follow in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. VISITING HOURS will be held on FRIDAY MORNING from 8:00 – 9:30 am. NardolilloFH.com for complete obituary and online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 23, 2019