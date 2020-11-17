1/1
AnnMarie St. Onge
1965 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share AnnMarie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
St. ONGE, AnnMarie
AnnMarie St. Onge, 55, of Warwick, died November 14, 2020 at Kent Hospital. She was the wife of William Camacho. AnnMarie was born in Central Falls on January 13, 1965, a daughter of the late Roger B. and Clara Mae (Inscore) St. Onge. AnnMarie started her career as a CNA at the VA Hospital. After caring for our injured veterans, she joined the Visiting Nurses to help all in need of medical assistance. Later she founded Bayside Nursing to bring those needing the quality home care services like her special gift of caring and compassion. She had to give up her goal when her ALS progressed making the caregiver the care taker. She will always be remembered by everyone who she touched.
Besides her devoted husband, AnnMarie is survived by her loving siblings, Roger Inscore, Edward J. St. Onge, Constance Ann Howe, Donna M. LaPorte, Tina L. Guerrero, Caron Robideau, and Deneene C. Heroux. AnnMarie was a sister of the late Allan B. St. Onge, Daniel St. Onge, and Steven R. St. Onge.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 10:00am in St, Timothy Church, 1799 Warwick Ave., Warwick. Burial will follow at St. Mary Cemetery, Bristol. All COVID-19 restrictions will be in place. Arrangements entrusted to THE URQUHART-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 800 Greenwich Ave., Warwick. www.murphyfuneralhomes.org.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
19
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Timothy Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Urquhart-Murphy Funeral Home
800-812 Greenwich Avenue
Warwick, RI 02886
(401) 737-3510
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Urquhart-Murphy Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved