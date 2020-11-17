St. ONGE, AnnMarie
AnnMarie St. Onge, 55, of Warwick, died November 14, 2020 at Kent Hospital. She was the wife of William Camacho. AnnMarie was born in Central Falls on January 13, 1965, a daughter of the late Roger B. and Clara Mae (Inscore) St. Onge. AnnMarie started her career as a CNA at the VA Hospital. After caring for our injured veterans, she joined the Visiting Nurses to help all in need of medical assistance. Later she founded Bayside Nursing to bring those needing the quality home care services like her special gift of caring and compassion. She had to give up her goal when her ALS progressed making the caregiver the care taker. She will always be remembered by everyone who she touched.
Besides her devoted husband, AnnMarie is survived by her loving siblings, Roger Inscore, Edward J. St. Onge, Constance Ann Howe, Donna M. LaPorte, Tina L. Guerrero, Caron Robideau, and Deneene C. Heroux. AnnMarie was a sister of the late Allan B. St. Onge, Daniel St. Onge, and Steven R. St. Onge.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 10:00am in St, Timothy Church, 1799 Warwick Ave., Warwick. Burial will follow at St. Mary Cemetery, Bristol. All COVID-19 restrictions will be in place. Arrangements entrusted to THE URQUHART-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 800 Greenwich Ave., Warwick. www.murphyfuneralhomes.org
