ANTONELLI, JR., ANTHONY
92, formerly of West Warwick, passed away peacefully Saturday morning, September 7, 2019 surrounded by his loving family at Alpine Nursing Home, Coventry.
He was the beloved husband of the late Marion F. (O'Rourke) Antonelli. Born in Providence, a son of the late Anthony and Frances (Hill) Antonelli. He was a resident of West Warwick for most of his life.
Mr. Antonelli was employed with the federal government as an auditor for many years until his retirement. He was a WW II and Korean War Navy Veteran, avid Red Sox and Patriots fan and a member of Club Frontenac.
He was the loving father of Thomas Antonelli (Diane), Lori Milson (Glenn), John Antonelli, Ann Marie Bartley-Cabral (Richard) and Susan Richard (Mark). He was the devoted Grampa of Mark and Scott Pontarelli, Kelly and Craig Richard, Jennifer El Adnani, Rick, Emily and Anthony Antonelli and George Parsons and six great grandchildren. He was pre-deceased by three siblings.
His funeral service and interment with military honors in RI Veterans Memorial Cemetery will be private. Visiting hours are respectfully omitted. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the West Warwick Animal Control Shelter, 106 Hay St., West Warwick, RI 02893 in his memory would be appreciated. Information and condolences, please visit: www.PrataGallogly.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Sept. 11, 2019