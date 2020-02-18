The Providence Journal Obituaries
|
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 942-1220
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
Funeral
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
10:00 AM
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
1525 Cranston St.
Cranston, RI
Anthony "Tony" Bertoldi

Anthony "Tony" Bertoldi Obituary
BERTOLDI, ANTHONY "TONY"
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Anthony "Tony" Bertoldi who passed away on Saturday, February 15, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He is survived by his loving wife of nearly 60 years, Elaine (Ferragamo) Bertoldi. Anthony immigrated to the U.S. from Sulmona, Italy at the age of 12 with his parents, the late Giuseppe and Regina (Letteri) Bertoldi.
Anthony graduated from Central High School as the treasurer of his class and was recognized as "Best Dressed". He was the founder and co-owner of Toolcraft / Ru-Mart; and served in the RI National Guard. He enjoyed spending quality time with his family and working outdoors
Besides his wife Elaine, he was the devoted father of Joseph R. Bertoldi and his wife Debra of Scituate, Brenda Y. Messa and her late husband Steven of Cranston and Anthony R. Bertoldi and his husband Kevin O'Neil of Boston, MA; cherished grandfather of Regina Braga and her husband Kyle, Joseph A. Bertoldi and his wife Erin, Melissa O'Keefe and her husband Patrick, Steven J. Messa and his wife Rochelle and the late Mario W. Messa; and loving great-grandfather of eight.
The family thanks the staff at Briarcliffe Manor for the exceptional care given to Tony over the years.
Funeral from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Ave., Cranston on Thursday, February 20th at 10 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Mary's Church, 1525 Cranston St., Cranston at 11 a.m. Burial will be at St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. VISITING HOURS are Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
In lieu of Flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: , 245 Waterman St. – Suite 306, Providence, RI 02906.
Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 18, 2020
