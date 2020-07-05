1/1
Anthony "Sharkey" Buonanno Jr.
BUONANNO, ANTHONY, JR. "SHARKEY"
85, of Saunderstown, passed away on June 30, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Teresa M. "Terrie" (Schiavitti) Buonanno. Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Anthony, Sr. "Sharkey" and Jennie (Ursillo) Buonanno.
He worked for the RI Board of Elections for many years before retiring.
He was the son-in-law of Mary Angela Schiavitti; brother-in-law of Diane Mangicapra, Patricia, Debbie and Thomas Schiavitti; and was the uncle of Anthony Mangicapra.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at 11am in St. Bernard Church, 275 Tower Hill Road, North Kingstown. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.

Published in The Providence Journal on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
7
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Bernard Church
