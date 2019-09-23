|
CABRAL, JR., ANTHONY
86, passed away on Friday, September 20, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family.
Born in East Providence, he was the son of the late Anthony and Rita G. (Francis) Cabral. Mr. Cabral was an East Providence Police Officer for ten years before he retired due to injuries he received in the line of duty. He was an Army veteran of the Korean War. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge 1, the East Providence Police & Firefighters Retiree Association, the East Providence Police Beneficial Association and he was a former member of the East Providence Knights of Columbus, Council 1528. He was a 1952 graduate of East Providence Senior High School, a longtime member of the East Providence Senior Center and a devoted New England Patriots fan.
He leaves one sister, Rita C. Sullivan with whom he made his home and several cousins including Mary Francis Bishop and Joan Francis who provided exceptional care to him.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at 10:00 AM in St. Francis Xavier Church, North Carpenter Street, East Providence. Burial will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Calling hours are respectfully omitted. In lieu of flowers contributions to the East Providence Senior Center, 610 Waterman Avenue, East Providence, RI 02914 would be appreciated. Arrangements by the PERRY-McSTAY FUNERAL HOME.
Published in The Providence Journal on Sept. 23, 2019