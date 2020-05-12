Home

Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
2435 Warwick Ave
Warwick, RI 02889
(401) 738-1977
Funeral service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Anthony Conca Obituary
CONCA, ANTHONY
101, a retired tool designer passed away, Sunday, May 10, 2020, at home surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of the late Bridget (Kenny) Conca and a son of the late Louis and Rose (Figliolini) Conca, Sr. Anthony was the loving father of Kenneth L. Conca (Tina) and Doreen C. Engel; loving grandfather of Daniel, Gregory, Alison and Andrew; brother of Raymond Conca (Diane) and the late Louis Conca, Jr. and Sylvia Mernick. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.
A private funeral service will be held, at the convenience of the family, in the Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Chapel, 2435 Warwick Ave., Warwick. Burial will be in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. Relatives and friends are invited to sign the online guest book and view Anthony's service at TheQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on May 12, 2020
