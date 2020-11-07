DOMENICONE, ANTHONY D.
79, of Johnston, passed away Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband for 20 years of the late Karen Waterman, Esq. Born in Cranston, he was the son of the late Salvatore and Mary (Notarianni) Domenicone.
Anthony was a foreman in the construction industry for many years before retiring.
He was the devoted father of Robin A. Mangione of Cranston and Wayne A. Domenicone and his wife Kimberly of Johnston; cherished grandfather of three; loving great-grandfather of three; and dear brother of John Domenicone (Melona) of North Providence, Richard Domenicone (Lillian) of Walpole, MA, and Raymond Domenicone and Jannet Kaskiewicz (Peter), all of Cranston.
His funeral and entombment will be private. A celebration of Anthony's life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: American Cancer Society
, 931 Jefferson Blvd.-Suite 3004, Warwick, RI 02886.
Visit NardolilloFH.com
for online condolences.