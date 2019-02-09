|
|
Ombrellaro Sr, Anthony D.
Aventura, Florida
Ombrellaro, Sr., Anthony, 89 of Aventura FL, and formerly of Lincoln and Johnston RI, died peascefully on Saturday January 26, 2019. Anthony was the beloved husband of the late Vilma R. (Nero) Ombrellaro. Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Antonio and Carmela (Capece) Ombrellaro. He was employed by Imperial Knife of Providence for 33 years. Anthony loved working in his garden and watching his beloved Red Sox, and took great pleasure in watching them win the World Series. He is survived by his beloved son Anthony Jr. and his wife Diana of Hallandale Beach Florida. Anthony was the brother of Theresa Russo (Alfred), Helen Maiorano (Ralph), and the late Paride Ombrellaro (Anne). He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations in Anthony's memory can be made to Holy Cross Hospice, 4725 North Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308. Burial will be private.
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 9, 2019