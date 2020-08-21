POMPOSELLI, ANTHONY D.
88, passed away peacefully on August 15, 2020. He was the beloved companion of Yolanda Angelone, son of the late Vito and Carmela (Visco) Pomposelli, and a lifelong resident of North Providence.
An Army Veteran of the Korean War, he was the recipient of the Purple Heart and became an accomplished tool maker and was the proprietor of L & S Jewelry Creations.
"Tony Pomp" as he was known to everyone, was a devoted father and grandfather, always happy, loving, and generous. He was an avid fan of flying Cessna planes and was a member of F.O.P.A. Lodge #13.
Surviving him are his beloved daughters Laurie Cairone and Sandra Mosca both of Johnston and granddaughter Marissa Cairone of Greenville. Brother of Matilda Pelico and Dorothy Riccio. He was the brother of the late Joseph, Carmino, and Santina Pomposelli, and Florence Falso. Grandfather of his late baby grandson Kevin Matthew Cairone.
His Funeral and burial with Military Honors were private. Donations in is memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Arrangements entrusted to A.A. Mariani & Son Funeral Home, Providence.