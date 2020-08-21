1/1
Anthony D. Pomposelli
POMPOSELLI, ANTHONY D.
88, passed away peacefully on August 15, 2020. He was the beloved companion of Yolanda Angelone, son of the late Vito and Carmela (Visco) Pomposelli, and a lifelong resident of North Providence.
An Army Veteran of the Korean War, he was the recipient of the Purple Heart and became an accomplished tool maker and was the proprietor of L & S Jewelry Creations.
"Tony Pomp" as he was known to everyone, was a devoted father and grandfather, always happy, loving, and generous. He was an avid fan of flying Cessna planes and was a member of F.O.P.A. Lodge #13.
Surviving him are his beloved daughters Laurie Cairone and Sandra Mosca both of Johnston and granddaughter Marissa Cairone of Greenville. Brother of Matilda Pelico and Dorothy Riccio. He was the brother of the late Joseph, Carmino, and Santina Pomposelli, and Florence Falso. Grandfather of his late baby grandson Kevin Matthew Cairone.
His Funeral and burial with Military Honors were private. Donations in is memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Arrangements entrusted to A.A. Mariani & Son Funeral Home, Providence. marianiandson.com


Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 21, 2020.
August 20, 2020
Laurie, my condolences to you and your family. I am so very sorry for your loss
Steve Ainsburg
Coworker
August 20, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person, he will be missed. You are in our thoughts & prayers.

Barry & Patti Leoncavallo & Barbara Nardolillo
Patricia Leoncavallo
Friend
August 20, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
August 20, 2020
August 20, 2020
He was such a great guy that I fixed him and my mother up on a date. When Laurie was not available to talk, he and I had the nicest talks. He told me stories of the Korean War. Rest In Peace Tony
Kim Pestana
Friend
August 20, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Lisa Falso Proto
Family
