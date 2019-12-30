|
|
Silva, Anthony D.
89, of Warren, died Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Hope Hospice in Providence.
He was the husband of the late Beverly (Amaral)Silva.
Anthony was born in Warren a son of the late Joseph and Albertina Silva.
He had worked in the Engineering Department for Tillotson Pearson Incorporated (TPI) for over 45 years, before retiring.
Anthony was a U.S. Army Veteran, serving during the Korean War, as a Paratrooper with the 11th Airborne Division, 503rd Regiment, B Company.
A lifelong Warren resident, he was a former parishioner of St. Thomas the Apostle Church.
Mr. Silva enjoyed Model Railroading.
He is survived by his sons Anthony Silva of Honolulu, Hawaii, David Silva and his wife Wendy of Cumberland.
His sisters Alice Lewis of Warren and Adelaide Borgia of Florida.
Mr. Silva was the grandfather of Lauren Silva, and Kara Silva.
He was the brother of the late Joseph Silva, Daniel Silva and Marie Fonseca.
His funeral service will be held Thursday, January 2,2020 at 10:00am in the SMITH FUNERAL and MEMORIAL SERVICES, 8 Schoolhouse Road, Warren. Burial will follow in St. Mary of the Bay Cemetery, Vernon St. Warren.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Calling hours are THURSDAY MORNING from 9:00- 10:00am.
www.wjsmithfh.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 30, 2019