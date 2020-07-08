DeCASTRO, EPPD, ret., COLONEL ANTHONY
87. passed away Monday, July 6, 2020. He was the husband of Barbara (Enos) DeCastro.
Born May 13, 1933, in Bristol, he was a son of the late Gabriel and Maria (Nunes) DeCastro.
Mr. DeCastro served with the US Army during the Korean War and served with the Army Reserves until retiring in 1974 as Command Sergeant Major, the highest ranking enlisted officer (E-9). He attended Northeastern University, Bryant University and was a graduate of Salve Regina University.
He was a communicant of St. Martha's Church. He enjoyed being surrounded by his family and was a good friend to many.
He was appointed to the Police Department of the City of East Providence in 1958, assigned to the Detective Division 1968, assigned to the Vice Unit 1968, promoted to Sergeant 1970, became Commander of Police Community Relations in 1971, promoted to Lieutenant 1973, Commander of Prosecution Division 1977, and appointed Chief of Police, East Providence Police Dept. January 1986 until his retirement in December 1990.
In addition to his wife of 66 years, he leaves three sons, Stephen A. DeCastro and his wife Patricia Eno, Scott J. DeCastro and his companion Susanne Costa, and Gregory P. DeCastro and his wife Pamela; 6 grandchildren, Jennifer, Andrew, Douglas, Courtney, Amy and Cody; and 5 great grandchildren, Jaianna, Steven Jr., Hannah, Wilfred and Grayson, with a new great grandchild expected later this month.
He was the brother of Josephine Calce of Bristol, and of the late Gabriel Castro, Joseph DeCastro, Philomena Bilotti and Mary Shorey.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, July 10, at 10am in St. Martha's Church, 2595 Pawtucket Ave., East Providence. (Please meet directly at church Friday). Burial with military honors will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery.
Calling hours without a traditional family receiving line will be held Thursday, 4pm until 8pm, in the Rebello Funeral Home and Crematory, 901 Broadway, East Providence. Please follow current Dept. of Health Guidelines requiring social distancing and the wearing of face masks.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are greatly appreciated to the East Providence Police Beneficial Association, 750 Waterman Ave., East Providence, RI 02914, the Alzheimer's Association
, 245 Waterman Ave. Suite 306, Providence, RI 02906 or to the Col. Anthony DeCastro Scholarship Fund (Go Fund Me).www.rebellofuneralhome.com