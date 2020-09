DeCICCO, SR., ANTHONY90, Passed peacefully at home August 31, 2020. He was the loving husband of Evelyn Waddington DeCicco for sixty-four years. He was son of the late Pasco and Rose (Capaldi) DeCicco. He leaves behind Anthony Jr. and Blanche Gold of Glocester RI and Rebecca DeCicco of Douglas, MA. His funeral was private and burial was at Acotes Cemetery. For complete obituary please visit www.andersonwinfield.net