DUVA, MD, ANTHONY DOMINIC
90, of "Shore Acres" North Kingstown, formerly of Cranston, passed away peacefully, Saturday, September 7, 2019 at home. Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Carmine L. and Belinda (Pontarelli) D'Uva. Anthony is survived by his beloved wife of 65 years, Josephine "Pina" M. (Rescio) with whom they had 4 children: Adrienne B. Ronci (predeceased), Gary G. of Cranston, Audrey Duva-Frissora of Wenham Ma, and Anthony W. of North Attleboro, MA. They raised 2 of their 9 grandchildren, Gina Ronci-Mohamed and Bill Ronci in their home while he leaves behind 7 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother Carmine L. "Lou" D'Uva Jr. of North Kingstown and was predeceased by his brother Vincent D'Uva.
Dr. Duva was a magna cum laude graduate of Providence College and the University of Bologna Medical School. He devoted his professional life to the practice of Otolaryngology (ENT-surgery) for over 40 years, serving as Chief of the department at the Lady of Fatima Hospital and the St. Joseph's Hospital in Providence.
Beyond his reputation as a compassionate physician and gifted surgeon, he is remembered for his multifaceted talents, boundless energy, and "joie de vivre". A disciplined athlete, he avidly pursued alpine skiing and competitive hockey well into his 70s. He loved the sea and immersed his family in sailing, swimming, waterskiing and fishing from his children's earliest memories. As a young boy, he was intrigued by the classic yachts on Narragansett Bay, and later took great pride, along with his brother Lou, in the restoration of the wooden sailing yacht, King Haakon, a Norwegian Classic 8 Metre built in 1947. They crossed the Gulf Stream aboard King Haakon with several family members and friends in a memorable celestially navigated voyage from Marion to Bermuda and back. He raced weekly summer regattas through his octogenarian years, landing many awards at the Wickford Yacht Club.
His passions and talents transcended medicine and sports into the performing arts. He was a renowned operatic singer, making a professional debut as Captain Pinkerton, lead tenor in Puccini's Madama Butterfly. His joy of singing flourished well into his 9th decade, as he continued to perform at The Music Mansion in Providence.
His legacy, the love of life, family and career, will live on in the hearts and souls of those he touched, particularly his children and grandchildren. He will be dearly missed.
Funeral from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Ave., Cranston on Thursday, September 12th at 10 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Mary's Church, 1525 Cranston St., Cranston at 11 a.m. Burial will be private. VISITING HOURS are THURSDAY MORNING from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a in memory of Dr. Anthony D. Duva.
