PROVENZO, ANTHONY E. "TONY PRO"
63, of Johnston, passed away on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, MA. He was the beloved husband of Mary Frances (Macari) Provenzo for 39 years. Anthony was the son of the late Salvatore and Dina (Cola) Provenzo. He was a supervisor at Providence Water for 32 years until his retirement. He was a special officer for the Johnston Police Department from 1986-1996. Anthony was an usher at St. Robert Bellarmine Church. A current member of Roger Williams Lodge #32 Ancient Free & Accepted Masons, RI. Also a former member of the Seven Sins Motorcycle Club. In his spare time he loved to ride his Harley Davidson and loved to watch World War II documentaries. He was always there to give advice and lend a helping hand. He was devoted to family and friends and could always be depended upon. He loved spending time with his dog Roxy who he called "Little Girl."
Besides his wife, Anthony is survived by his loving children, Jessica A. Provenzo and Nicholas A. Provenzo, both of Johnston and was the dear brother of Sandra Pelopida of Cranston. He also leaves behind many friends and relatives who loved him dearly.
Anthony's funeral will be held on Tuesday from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Avenue, Cranston at 10 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Robert Bellarmine Church, Johnston at 11 a.m. Burial will take place in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. VISITING HOURS are on Monday from 4-8 p.m. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 19, 2020