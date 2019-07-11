|
CAPPELLI, ANTHONY F.
93, died Wednesday that the Charlesgate Nursing Center in Providence. He was the husband of the late Gloria (Meleo) Cappelli.
A lifelong resident of Providence, he was a son of the late Louis W. and Catherine (McQuade) Cappelli.
Tony was an installer for the former New England Telephone and Telegraph Co. (Verizon) for over 30 years retiring in 1986.
He was a longtime member of the Lions Club and supporter of the Boy Scouts.
He leaves a daughter: Margherita Cappelli of Providence and a son: Michael Cappelli of Wakefield, a Brother: Judge John Cappelli of Providence and two Sisters: Miss Mary Cappelli of Providence and Sister Margherita Cappelli (Sisters of the Sacred Heart) of Cambridge, MA. And 4 grandchildren: Matthew and Andrew Cappelli of Wakefield and Hemry and Catherine Raymond of Providence.
The funeral will be held Saturday at 9am from the Monahan Drabble Sherman Funeral Home, 230 Waterman St., Providence with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 in St Raymond's Church, North Main St. Providence. Burial will be in St. Ann's Cemetery. Calling hours Friday 4-7pm. Donations in his memory may be made to Boston Children's Hospital, 300 Longwood Ave., Boston, MA 02115 Condolences may be left at monahandrabblesherman.com
Published in The Providence Journal on July 11, 2019