Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
PONTARELLI-MARINO Home
971 Branch Avenue
Providence, RI
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
PONTARELLI-MARINO Home
971 Branch Avenue
Providence, RI
Anthony F. Mercurio III Obituary
MERCURIO, ANTHONY F. III,
69, passed away at home unexpectedly on February 17, 2019.
He was the son of the late Antonio F. Mercurio Jr, and Carmella (Curci) Mercurio.
He will be lovingly remembered by his wife Doreen E. (Izzo) Mercurio, son Nicholas D. Mercurio and his wife Gina Mercurio, and daughter Carla J. Cross and her husband Joshua Cross. He was the grandfather of Jackson Cross, Beckett Cross and Stella Mercurio. He was the brother of Carol Aquilante and Annette Tutalo.
Tony worked for AT&T for over 30 years before retiring, and had volunteered as a business mentor for SCORE. He was also a longtime member and former President of the Smithfield Sportsman's Club.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, 4-7 p.m. with his funeral service on Thursday at 11 a.m. in the PONTARELLI-MARINO Home, 971 Branch Avenue, Providence. Burial will follow in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston.
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 19, 2019
