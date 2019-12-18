The Providence Journal Obituaries
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 942-1220
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
Funeral
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
8:45 AM
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Robert Bellarmine Church
Johnston, RI
Anthony F. Truppi Sr. Obituary
TRUPPI, SR., ANTHONY F.
87, of Greenville, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, December 14, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Eva (Hefner) Truppi and the late Angela (Bianchi) Truppi. Born in Providence, he was a son of the late Francisco and Catherine (Simonie) Truppi. Mr. Truppi was a public adjuster for Bromley Constructions for over fifty years until his retirement. Anthony was a US Army veteran serving during the Korean War, receiving the Ambassador For Peace Medal; he was also part of the Korean War Honor flight to Washington, DC. Anthony received a key to the city from former Mayor Buddy Cianci. He was a fourth-degree member of the Knight of Columbus Hope Council 391. Besides his wife Eva, he is survived by his loving daughter Laura DelGiudice (Robert) of Cranston and the late Anthony Truppi Jr. Anthony was the stepfather of Richard Miller (Karen) of North Carolina, David Miller (Sue) of Glocester, Tammy Whiting (Will) of Cranston and Heidi Abrahamsen (Ken) of MA. He was the cherished grandfather of Michael, Kate and Anthony; cherished step-grandfather of Russell, Samantha, Morgan, Michela and Sofie. He was the great grandfather of four. Anthony was the brother of Virginia Dodd (Clifford) of Warwick, Thomas Truppi (Donna) of South Carolina, the late Joseph, Victor and Frank Truppi. He also leaves behind many nieces and nephews. His funeral will be held on Friday, Dec. 20th, at 8:45 a.m. from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Avenue, Cranston, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. in St. Robert Bellarmine Church, Johnston. Burial with military honors will take place in RI Veterans Cemetery, Exeter. VISITING HOURS: Thursday from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 18, 2019
