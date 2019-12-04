|
FERRARA, ANTHONY "UNCLE"
94, of Johnston, transitioned into eternal life at home as he wished on November 30, 2019. He was the son of the late Joseph and Louise (Esposito) Ferrara.
Anthony was a WW II Veteran serving in the 381st bombardment group as a staff Sergeant of the Army Air Force. He was a 2nd Sergeant Tail gunner flying 35 successful missions in the B-17 throughout Europe.
After serving his country, he continued a 27 year career as a civilian with the Defense Mapping Company. He was responsible for designing, intricate, proprietary Military maps for the Federal Government. Anthony was a kind, reserved man who preferred simplicity to extravagance, security to indulgences and chose to lift as to be lifted. He provided a resilient source of strength, knowledge and direction for our family. We were blessed to have him as an uncle for 94 years and although his light has faded on earth it will burn brightly in our hearts forever.
He leaves behind his two nieces Jean and Lisa Ferrara who he lived with and were his caregivers until his passing. He was also the brother of the late John J. Ferrara and brother in law to the late Gloria (Zangari) Ferrara.
His funeral with visitation will be held Friday at 9:00 am from the ROMANO FUNERAL HOME, 627 Union Avenue, Providence, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am in St. Robert Bellarmine Church, 1804 Atwood Ave., Johnston. Burial with Military Honors will follow in St. Ann Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Anthony's memory to , 2900 Rocky Point Drive,Tampa, FL 33607.
