Anthony G. Coelho
1958 - 2020
Coelho, Anthony G.
62, of Seekonk, MA, passed away on Friday, July 10, 2020 at RI Hospital in Providence. He was the beloved husband of Susan C. (Marciano) Coelho. Born in New Bedford, MA, Anthony was the son of the late Gilbert and Lillian (Oliver) Coelho. He was an instrumental band teacher for the Providence School Department. He had served as the All City Band Director for number of years. He retired last month. Tony also worked as a professional musician throughout New England. He has been a master woodwind performer for the past 40 years. He has performed for names such as Bob Hope, Robert Goulet, and Michael Feinstein. Locally, through the years, he has been a member of the Ralph Stuart Orchestra, Mac Crupcala band and The Sounds of Newport.
Besides his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Erin Hurst, of Seekonk. He was a beloved daddy to his dogs Fig, Zoey, and Mia. Anthony was the dear brother to his sister Jane Bellavance and brother-in-law Kevin Bellavance of New Bedford. His nieces Kristen Bellavance and Jennifer Angers of Taunton. He was loved by his father-in-law, the late Robert Marciano and his wife Evelyn of West Warwick. His brother-in-law Robert Marciano Jr. and his wife Carol of Norton, MA. His sister-in-law Doreen Marciano of West Warwick and her companion Kevin Murtough.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his visitation on Tuesday evening from 5:00-7:00 p.m. in the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Avenue, Cranston, RI. A prayer service will take place at 6:45 p.m. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to EGAPL Heart of RI Animal Rescue League, 44 Worthington Road, Cranston, RI 02920.

Published in The Providence Journal on Jul. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
14
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
JUL
14
Prayer Service
06:45 PM
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
Funeral services provided by
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 942-1220
July 12, 2020
Exquisite Tribute Standing Spray
Earnest Cox
