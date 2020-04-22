|
FARINA, ANTHONY G.,
84, passed away Monday, April 20, 2020. He was the devoted husband for 52 years of the late Grace A. (Marcello) Farina. Born in Providence, he was a son of the late Salvatore and Columbia (Tavano) Farina. Anthony was part owner of the Original Marcello's Restaurant for 30 years before its closing in 1986. After his retirement, he loved spending time with his family and traveling to Italy. A proud and devoted father, he is survived by his son, Anthony G. Farina, Jr., MD, and his daughter Brenda A. DelSignore and her husband Donald. He also leaves his beloved granddaughters Giana G. and Grace A. DelSignore, who were the pride and joy of his life. He was the brother of the late Louise Ricci and Josephine Gautieri.
Visiting hours, will be Thursday, April 23, 2020 from 4-7 pm in the Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home, 2435 Warwick Avenue, Warwick. Social distancing will be observed. A private funeral service will be held on Friday, April 24, 2020. Entombment will follow in Mother of Hope Mausoleum in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. Information and condolences, visit theQuinnFuneralHome.Com
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 22, 2020