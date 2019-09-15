|
PARISI, ANTHONY G.
95, of Anchor Bay Manor, Riverside, formerly of Winthrop Street, Riverside, died peacefully on September 14, 2019. He was the husband of the late Geraldine M. (Jannetti) Parisi.
Born in Bristol, a son of the late Dominic and Anne (Matrone) Parisi, he lived in Riverside for 63 years.
Mr. Parisi was a Chief Engineer in the former Carol Cable Co. Electrical Dept., Pawtucket for 26 years before retiring in 1987.
Anthony was a communicant of St. Brendan Church. He was a member of the Riverside Bishop Hickey Knights of Columbus, the East Providence Recreation Department Bowling League and the SENESGA. He enjoyed golfing, bowling, gardening and spending time with his loving grandchildren.
Mr. Parisi was a United States Army Veteran serving during World War II.
He is survived by a daughter, Dorothy "Dotty" Bettencourt and her husband Gene of Sutton, MA; a son, David Parisi of Rockwood, TN; four grandchildren, Kristen Bettencourt of Sutton, MA, Jaime Murphy of Hopedale, MA, Gregory Bettencourt of Auburn, MA and Ryan Bettencourt of Oxford, MA and six great grandchildren, Jack, Mason, Dylan, Cole, Gage and Emerson. He was the brother of the late Michael, Aneillo, Pasquale and Joseph Parisi.
His funeral will be held on Wednesday September 18, 2019 from the W. RAYMOND WATSON FUNERAL HOME, 350 Willett Avenue, Riverside at 8:45 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Brendan Church, Turner Avenue, Riverside at 10 a.m. Burial with Military Honors will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery.
Calling hours are Tuesday 4-8 p.m. Contributions in Anthony's memory to St. Brendan Church, 60 Turner Avenue, Riverside, RI, 02915 would be deeply appreciated. For online condolences please visit wrwatsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Sept. 15, 2019