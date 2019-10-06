|
ALESSANDRO, ANTHONY J.
76, of Johnston passed away October 3, 2019. He was the husband of the late Nina M. (Trinchera) Alessandro. Born in Providence, he was a son of the late Domenic and Mary Alessandro.
Mr. Alessandro was employed by the Providence Journal Company for over 30 years before retiring.
He is survived by one son. Anthony John Alessandro, Jr. and one daughter, Leanne L. Alessandro, one brother, John Alessandro, one sister, Annette Vucci and two grandchildren, Kyle Anthony Alessandro and Ethan Thomas Alessandro.
His funeral will be Tuesday at 8:45 a.m. from "WOODLAWN" Funeral Home 600 Pontiac Avenue Cranston followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in Holy Ghost Church, Providence. Burial will be private. VISITATION Monday from 5-8 p.m. Please share memories at WoodlawnGattone.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 6, 2019