|
|
|
BIANCO, ANTHONY J.
77, of Johnston, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of Nancy (Paliotta) Bianco for over 53 years. Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Ralph and Assunta (Capraro) Bianco.
Anthony was employed by the Providence Journal for over 25 years, before retiring and had also worked as a cement finisher for his father at Done-Write Slabs. He was an Army Veteran of the Vietnam War. Anthony enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Susan McNeil and her husband Richard; and two grandchildren, Richard Anthony McNeil and Emily Elizabeth McNeil.
Consistent with precautions due to the Coronavirus, Anthony's Funeral and Burial will be private. A Memorial Mass will be Celebrated at a later date. Donations in Tony's memory may be made to: American Diabetes Association, 10 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701. maceroni.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 26, 2020