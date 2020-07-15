BOTTELLA, ANTHONY J., JR. "Junior"
88, passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of Mary J. (D'Abrosca) Bottella. Born in East Providence, he was a son of the late Anthony J., Sr. and Amelia (Burgess) Bottella. Mr. Bottella worked as a farmer for many years, then as a machinist for 15 years at Electric Boat General Dynamics, North Kingstown before retiring in 1994. He then was a bus aid for the Johnston School Dept for several years. He was a former member of the Leo Council, Knights of Columbus, an honorary member of the Little Rhody Pigeons Fanciers Assoc. and was involved with the 4H Club for many years. He was also an avid New England Patriots and Boston Red Sox fan.
In addition to his loving wife, he was the father of Anthony J. Bottella, III of Johnston, Patricia A. Rotondo (Robert) of Scituate, Mary Ann Menna (Paul) of Warwick and the late Luigi A. Bottella (James) of Smithfield. He was the brother of Joseph Bottella, Marie D'Abrosca, Ronald Bottella, Jane Meglio, Lois Menard and the late Carol McHugh. Mr. Bottella is also survived by his grandchildren Michael and John Rotondo, Nicholas and Lauren Menna, Jovanny and Anthony Bottella-Robshaw and Heather Miller, his great-grandchildren Isabella, Siena, Isla and Autumn Rotondo and Ava Miller.
Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial, Friday, July 17, 2020 at 10am in St. Joseph Church, Danielson Pike, N. Scituate, seating capacity limits, social distancing guidelines and other public health directives (i.e., use of facemasks) will be in place. Visitation respectfully omitted, Burial is Private. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hope Health Hospice & Palliative Care, 1085 North Main St., Providence, RI 02904 will be appreciated.
