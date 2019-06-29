|
DeSPIRITO, SR., ANTHONY J.
92, of Cranston, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Wednesday, June 26, 2019. He was the beloved husband of the late Della Y. (Scolardi) DeSpirito. Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Salvatore and Nicolina (Pontarelli) DeSpirito.
His funeral will be held on Monday at 9:00 a.m. from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Ave., Cranston followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. in Immaculate Conception Church, Cranston. Burial with Military Honors will follow in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. VISITING HOURS are Sunday from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m.
Published in The Providence Journal on June 29, 2019