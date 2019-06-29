The Providence Journal Obituaries
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 942-1220
Funeral
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
9:00 AM
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
Cranston, RI
Anthony J. DeSpirito Sr.

DeSPIRITO, SR., ANTHONY J.
92, of Cranston, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Wednesday, June 26, 2019. He was the beloved husband of the late Della Y. (Scolardi) DeSpirito. Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Salvatore and Nicolina (Pontarelli) DeSpirito.
His funeral will be held on Monday at 9:00 a.m. from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Ave., Cranston followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. in Immaculate Conception Church, Cranston. Burial with Military Honors will follow in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. VISITING HOURS are Sunday from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m.
Visit NardolilloFH.com for full obituary and online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on June 29, 2019
