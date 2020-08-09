MASSIMINO, ANTHONY J.
81, of Foster, previously of Cranston , passed away on Monday, August 3, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. He was the beloved husband of Carole (Kishdoian) Massimino for the past 61 years. Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Italo and Olympia (Carcieri) Massimino. Anthony was a Cranston Police Officer for 29 years retiring as Sergeant in 1996. He was also a United States Air Force Reserve Veteran.
Besides his beloved wife he is survived by his loving son Anthony J. Massimino II and his wife Tina of Cranston, his dear sisters Ann Marie Massimino of Providence, Claire and her husband Richard Parsons of Cranston, and Lucille Massimino of Scituate, and son-in-law Michael Sepe of Hope. He was the grandfather of Lauren Massimino and Anthony Meo, and uncle of Regina Spirito of Cranston. He was also the loving father of the late Michael Massimino and Nancy Sepe.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday at 10am in Holy Apostles Church, 800 Pippin Orchard Road, Cranston. Burial willl be private. VISITING HOURS: Tuesday 6-9pm.
