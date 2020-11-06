MONTALBANO, ANTHONY J. ESQ.,
95, passed away November 4, 2020.
Born in Enfield, CT, he was a son of the late Joseph and Rose (Gannuscio) Montalbano; beloved husband of the late Joan M. (Molloy) Montalbano; devoted father of Kathryn McCaughey and her husband Bill, Joseph A. Montalbano and his wife Linda, John W. Montalbano and his wife Kathleen, Mark M. Montalbano, Joan DiOrio and her husband David, Elizabeth Sarkisian and her husband Charles and Christopher J. Montalbano and his wife Julie; cherished grandfather of Robert J. Montalbano, David J. Montalbano, Emily Sarkisian, Rebecca Sarkisian, Luke Montalbano, Theodore Montalbano, and the late Stephen J. Montalbano; great-grandfather of Oliver Montalbano; brother of the late Peter Montalbano and Salvatore Montalbano. Anthony also leaves several nieces and nephews.
Anthony was a US Coast Guard veteran who served aboard the Navy troop transport ship USS General M. C. Meigs during WWII. After the war, Anthony attended Providence College and after graduation moved to Washington D.C. to attend law school. Anthony graduated from Catholic University School of Law and worked at the Central Intelligence Agency where he met his wife Joan Molloy.
Upon returning to Rhode Island, Anthony became a member of the Rhode Island Bar and practiced law for over 50 years. In 2010 Anthony was awarded the Joseph T. Houlihan Lifetime Mentor Award from the Rhode Island Bar Association. He founded Home Owners Title Guarantee Company which later acquired Mortgage Guarantee and Title Company. Anthony served as Vice-President of Mortgage Guarantee until it was acquired by First American Title Company. Anthony continued to provide legal counsel to many Rhode Island attorneys while continuing his role as chief legal counsel in Rhode Island for First American.
Anthony taught a course on title examination at local Universities for many years. After a brief retirement, Anthony was hired as legal counsel to CATIC which provides title insurance to homeowners throughout Rhode Island until his final retirement at the age of 90.
Anthony was an avid runner most of his life running well into his seventies, including completing two marathons. Anthony was also a member of The Knights of Columbus and enjoyed many years as a season ticket holder for Providence College Basketball and Boston College Football. Anthony was the recipient of the Duffy Dwyer Fan of the Year award from Providence College in 2004.
Funeral services and burial with Military Honors will be private. Please omit flowers. Donations may be made to the Holy Family Home in care of St. Anthony Church, 5 Gibbs Street, North Providence, RI 02904. pontarellimarinofunerals.com