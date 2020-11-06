1/1
Anthony J. Montalbano Esq.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anthony's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MONTALBANO, ANTHONY J. ESQ.,
95, passed away November 4, 2020.
Born in Enfield, CT, he was a son of the late Joseph and Rose (Gannuscio) Montalbano; beloved husband of the late Joan M. (Molloy) Montalbano; devoted father of Kathryn McCaughey and her husband Bill, Joseph A. Montalbano and his wife Linda, John W. Montalbano and his wife Kathleen, Mark M. Montalbano, Joan DiOrio and her husband David, Elizabeth Sarkisian and her husband Charles and Christopher J. Montalbano and his wife Julie; cherished grandfather of Robert J. Montalbano, David J. Montalbano, Emily Sarkisian, Rebecca Sarkisian, Luke Montalbano, Theodore Montalbano, and the late Stephen J. Montalbano; great-grandfather of Oliver Montalbano; brother of the late Peter Montalbano and Salvatore Montalbano. Anthony also leaves several nieces and nephews.
Anthony was a US Coast Guard veteran who served aboard the Navy troop transport ship USS General M. C. Meigs during WWII. After the war, Anthony attended Providence College and after graduation moved to Washington D.C. to attend law school. Anthony graduated from Catholic University School of Law and worked at the Central Intelligence Agency where he met his wife Joan Molloy.
Upon returning to Rhode Island, Anthony became a member of the Rhode Island Bar and practiced law for over 50 years. In 2010 Anthony was awarded the Joseph T. Houlihan Lifetime Mentor Award from the Rhode Island Bar Association. He founded Home Owners Title Guarantee Company which later acquired Mortgage Guarantee and Title Company. Anthony served as Vice-President of Mortgage Guarantee until it was acquired by First American Title Company. Anthony continued to provide legal counsel to many Rhode Island attorneys while continuing his role as chief legal counsel in Rhode Island for First American.
Anthony taught a course on title examination at local Universities for many years. After a brief retirement, Anthony was hired as legal counsel to CATIC which provides title insurance to homeowners throughout Rhode Island until his final retirement at the age of 90.
Anthony was an avid runner most of his life running well into his seventies, including completing two marathons. Anthony was also a member of The Knights of Columbus and enjoyed many years as a season ticket holder for Providence College Basketball and Boston College Football. Anthony was the recipient of the Duffy Dwyer Fan of the Year award from Providence College in 2004.
Funeral services and burial with Military Honors will be private. Please omit flowers. Donations may be made to the Holy Family Home in care of St. Anthony Church, 5 Gibbs Street, North Providence, RI 02904. pontarellimarinofunerals.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pontarelli-Marino Funeral Home
971 Branch Ave
Providence, RI 02904
4013317390
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Pontarelli-Marino Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
November 5, 2020
Joe and Linda,
I would like to offer my deepest sympathy to you and your whole family for the loss of your wonderful father. I will keep him in my prayers.
Norman Mancone
Norman Mancone
Friend
November 5, 2020
Joe and Linda,
I would like to offer my deepest sympathy to you and your whole family for the loss of your wonderful father. I will keep him in my prayers.
Norman Mancone
Norman Mancone
Friend
November 5, 2020
My sincere condolences to the entire family. RIP Anthony, there will never be another as humble and loyal as you. My deepest sympathy, Denise
Denise
Friend
November 6, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences at this difficult time.
The Staff of Pontarelli-Marino Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved